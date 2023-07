A first-degree robbery charge has kept Xiomor Highsmith, 19, in the Bergen County Jail since the June 22 incident.

Officers responding to a call near the corner of Newman and Sussex streets found Highsmith carrying a folding knife and five counterfeit $100 bills, said Capt. Michael Antista, the officer in charge of the department.

In addition to robbery, Highsmith is charged with fraud and an illegal weapons offense.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.