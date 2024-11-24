Teaneck Hit-Run Leaves Pedestrian Critical Days After Deadly Crash Across Town

The Teaneck Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call at approximately 11:20 p.m. reporting a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Teaneck Road and Tryon Avenue, according to Jeff Angermeyer, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office's deputy chief of detectives.

Officers arrived to find the vehicle involved had fled the scene. The injured pedestrian was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center and was in stable condition as of Sunday morning, Angermeyer said.

The crash follows a separate fatal pedestrian hit-and-run just two days earlier. On Thursday, Nov. 21, just before 7 p.m: Teaneck police responded to Cedar Lane near Lincoln Place after several 9-1-1 calls reported a pedestrian lying in the roadway, police said.

Officers determined the pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle, which also fled the scene. The victim was transported to Holy Name Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Their identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, authorities said.

Both investigations remain ongoing, and no further details are available. Anyone with information about either incident is urged to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office or the Teaneck Police Department.

