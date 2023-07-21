Teaneck Ex-Con Freed After 6 Months On Gun Conviction Charged With Shooting Couple In Paterson

Tommy Norberto, 20, and Paterson native Jazyre K. Kearney, 21, were both charged with attempted murder and weapons possession in the May 22 shooting on West Broadway between Matlock Street and Totowa Avenue, authorities said

Police found the 37-year-old Paterson woman at the scene with a bullet wound in her leg, responders at the scene said. She was brought to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center.

The 35-year-old out-of-town man, who was struck in the hand, was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle, responders said.

Paterson police actually seized Norberto on May 26, but authorities kept information about the arrest under wraps until they could track down Kearny, who was taken into custody shortly before midnight Thursday, July 20.

Kearney was carrying a gun and gave police a false name, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi said in a joint statement. He was also charged with hindering his apprehension, they said.

Norberto, whose charges include possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, had been arrested on gun charges in Paterson in September 2021. He served only six months of a one-year mandatory minimum before being paroled in December 2022.

Both men remain held in the Bergen County Jail pending court action.

