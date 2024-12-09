Overcast 43°

Teaneck Drunk Driver Busted Following Pursuit: Denville PD

A 34-year-old Teaneck man was arrested and charged with drunk driving after leading Denville police on a pursuit on Saturday, Dec. 7, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Denville Township Police Department
Sam Barron

Officers responded to Route 80 West and observed a vehicle driven by Daniel Hernandez-Gutierrez exhibiting behaviors indicative of drinking and driving, Denville police said. Hernandez-Gutierrez refused to stop and led police on a pursuit, officers said.

Hernandez-Gutierrez eventually stopped and was removed from the vehicle and police determined he was under the influence of alcohol and/or narcotics, officers said. An expendable baton was also found in the vehicle, police said.

Hernandez-Gutierrez was placed under arrest for eluding and driving while intoxicated, and was transported to Denville Police Headquarters for processing, officers said. 

