Teaneck Burglar Busted In Office Raid Was Found With $500K In Stolen Bonds Months Earlier: Cops

Ryon O. Reid was taken into custody on Tuesday, June 24, around 6:35 a.m., after a Teaneck police officer saw him walking near Vandelinda Avenue and Grange Road, according to Chief Andrew McGurr.

Police say the arrest stems from a June 23 burglary report at a commercial building on Teaneck Road. Officers responded around 9:57 a.m. after the building manager reported multiple interior suites had been broken into overnight.

Surveillance video showed a man entering the locked building and walking through the offices. Police say cash and electronic devices were stolen. Detectives identified the suspect as Reid and issued a warrant for his arrest.

During processing at headquarters, Reid was found with suspected burglary proceeds, including U.S. currency, electronics, and a handwritten list of credit card information for six accounts, police said.

This isn't Reid’s first run-in with the law in Teaneck.

In March, Reid broke into Teaneck High School and was later found in possession of U.S. Savings Bonds worth $500,000 belonging to a deceased Brooklyn couple, Daily Voice reported.

Following this week’s investigation, Reid was charged with:

3 counts of burglary (3rd degree)

3 counts of theft (4th degree)

2 counts of attempted burglary (3rd degree)

1 count of unlawful use of a credit card (4th degree)

He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending court proceedings.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information is urged to call the Teaneck Police Department at 201-837-2600 or contact Crime Stoppers at 844-466-6789. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.bergencrimestoppers.org.

