Teamwork: Lyndhurst Detectives, Off-Duty And Uniformed Officers Nab Teen Car Thieves

Officer Michael D’Alesandro, who'd just finished his shift, spotted the Acura MDX on Ridge Road, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Detectives Chris Cuneo and Nick Abruscato pulled up on the teens on Second Avenue, the lieutenant said.

As soon as the lights on their police cruiser were activated, the pair bailed out and tried to run, he said.

Coming from the other direction was Detective Matt Giunta, Auteri said.

Abruscato quickly nabbed Santo Feliz Cruz, 19, while Cuneo and Officer Elizabeth Hollenbeck tracked down a 17-year-old boy who was with him, the lieutenant said.

In the car were burglary tools, he noted.

Cruz was charged criminally with receiving stolen property, resisting arrest by flight, and possession of burglary tools and released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The juvenile received a delinquency complaint charging him with the same offenses before being released to a family member. His case will be heard behind closed doors (because of his age) in the Family Part of Superior Court, also in Hackensack.

