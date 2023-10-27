Teacher Had Sexual Contact With Student On Jersey Shore High School Property: Prosecutor

Andrew Fantasia, 27, of Beachwood, was charged on Wednesday, Oct. 25 with aggravated criminal sexual contact, child endangerment and official misconduct, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Jackson Township Police Chief Matthew Kunz.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and Jackson Township Police Department determined that between February and June of this year, Fantasia — while employed in his official capacity as a teacher at Carl W. Goetz Middle School and club advisor at Jackson Memorial High School — had inappropriate sexual contact with a student on high school property, Billhimer said.

The investigation further revealed that Fantasia requested nude photos from the victim, he said. Fantasia was taken into custody and transported to the Ocean County Jail, where he is presently lodged pending a detention hearing.

“I would encourage parents to have a conversation with their children in order to determine whether they had Mr. Fantasia as a teacher or advisor," Billhimer said

If anyone is in possession of additional information regarding Fantasia or this investigation, please contact Detective Janine Kaiser of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 5821, or Detective Joseph Pante of the Jackson Township Police Department at 732-833-3016.

