Taylor Swift MetLife Stadium Tickets Are Still Available — For Upward Of $1,700 A Pop

As of Tuesday, May 16, there were about 470 tickets left for her May 26 and May 27 shows, and 650 remaining for the May 28 show, according to Stubhub.

That is, if you're willing to fork over $1,700 — at least.

That's around the starting price for tickets in the upper zone, but if you want an unrestricted view, you'll have to spend between $2,000 and $5,000.

The first row of section 11 is also available, just one seat for $10,200.

The tour famously made headlines late last year, when fans experienced hours-long wait times and issues with presale codes on Ticketmaster. The website then pulled its public on-sale for the pop artist's tour, leaving fans fuming.

Well, Swifties, now's your chance... or you can check out The Eras Tour Resell on Twitter.

