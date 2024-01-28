Taylor Swift Lands In Baltimore After Latest Flight Out Of Morristown Airport

M&T Bank Stadium, that is.

The pop star's Dassault Falcon 7X touched down at the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, less than 40 minutes after taking off from Morristown Airport, in NJ on Sunday afternoon Jan. 28, according to her jet-tracking Reddit account run by programmer Jack Sweeney.

As expected, Swift is in Charm City to support beau Travis Kelce, the tight end on the Kansas City Chiefs (13-6), playing the Ravens (14-4) this afternoon.

Swift's latest tour of NFL stadiums nearly came to an abrupt ending last week, when the Chiefs eeked out a narrow 27-24 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Sweeney first saw jet-tracking success with Elon Musk, then launched similar pages for Kim Kardashian, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Trump, and more public figures.

He does so using technology called Automatic Dependent Surveillance–Broadcast (ADS-B), which NBC says is like a "GPS on steroids" and mandated by the FAA.

The Chief Operating Officer of Flying Media Group, Preston Holland, tells NBC that anyone who can gather enough information about a plane (prior locations, tail number, etc.) can deduce who the plane belongs to.

