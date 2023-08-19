Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz Visit Jersey Shore Bar — Mob Scene Ensues

The "Shake It Off" singer showed up at the Black Whale on N. Pennsylvania Avenue in Beach Haven with Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz, as first reported by Kaitlyn DeBarth of TapInto.

Swift, who is on her "Eras Tour," is apparently in the area for the wedding of Jack Antonoff — who grew up in Bergenfield — and Margaret Qualley.

Of course, fans were clamoring for a glimpse of the stars.

Eileen Herbert Cawley and her husband were on their way to grab a beer at Tuckers Tavern, when they saw the commotion outside the Black Whale.

"Initially we thought someone got hit by a car," Cawley said, noting teens whipping around on bikes.

Then, she heard chanting.

"I thought, 'It's a protest. I wonder what they're protesting,'" she recalled. "We really had no clue what was going on until [Taylor's] entourage passed The Marlin later on."

Only then did things start to make sense.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.