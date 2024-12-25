Fair 32°

Taxi Jumps Sidewalk, Plows Into 6 NYC Pedestrians On Christmas: Nypd

A 9-year-old boy was among three people hospitalized when a taxi drove up onto the sidewalk and plowed into six pedestrians on Christmas Day in New York City, the NYPD says.

The 58-year-old male taxi cab driver was heading north when his vehicle went onto the sidewalk at 34th Street and struck the six people just before 4 p.m., a spokesperson for the NYPD said. 

Among those injured were a 9-year-old boy who suffered a cut on his right thigh, a 19-year-old female, a 37-year-old female, a 41-year-old female, and two 49-year-old women, one of whom suffered a leg injury. 

Police did not immediately know why the crash happened.

