This Potato Chip Brand Picks Up Perfect 10 Score In Taste Test

Food & Wine just crowned the nation’s top potato chips after a masked taste test that put 13 brands through a serious snack showdown.

The results delivered a clear winner: Cape Cod Original Sea Salt Kettle Cooked Chips, which scored a flawless 10 out of 10.

The testers said Cape Cod’s chips hit every mark: crisp, buttery, and balanced with just the right touch of salt.

Unlike greasier rivals, these tasted like "actual potatoes," not oil. One taster even compared them to "the crispy bits at the bottom of a cup of fries."

Food & Wine’s judging panel split the test into two rounds: "original" and "sea salt" flavors, plus a few crinkle-cut contenders. Before the sampling began, testers defined their gold-standard chip: one that snaps cleanly, resists crumbling, and delivers flavor that’s more farm than fryer.

Among the other top picks:

Best Classic: Trader Joe’s Ode to the Classic Potato Chip — the cult grocer’s thin, sunflower-fried chips impressed with rustic flavor and zero oily aftertaste.

Best Crinkle-Cut: Ruffles Original — praised for nostalgic flavor, perfect ridges, and all-around snackability.

Restaurant-Quality: Siete Sea Salt Kettle Cooked Chips — grain- and gluten-free crisps that wowed testers with just-harvested taste and serious crunch.

Honorable Mention: Boulder Canyon Olive Oil Classic Sea Salt — admired for a rich, buttery olive oil flavor perfect for party platters.

The taste-off was published Tuesday, Oct. 1, on Food & Wine’s website.

You can read the full rankings and see every review here.

A Crunchy Cape Cod Legacy

Cape Cod Potato Chips began as a small storefront in Hyannis, Massachusetts, where founder Steve Bernard and his brother, Jude, opened shop on July 4, 1980.

Their goal was simple: to make kettle-cooked chips that tasted closer to real food than factory fare.

The first year was rocky — including a car crash that sent a vehicle through the store window — but the company gained traction the following summer as tourists and supermarkets embraced its signature crunch.

The chips are cooked in small batches using kettle-style fryers, which produce a thicker, crispier texture than the continuous-belt method used by many large snack makers. Bernard’s approach helped popularize kettle chips nationwide.

Cape Cod grew from local favorite to East Coast staple before being acquired by Anheuser-Busch in 1985, then by Snyder’s-Lance in 1999, and later Campbell Soup Company in 2018.

Its lighthouse logo, inspired by the real Nauset Light in Eastham, remains one of the most recognizable symbols in American snack aisles.

