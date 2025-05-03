Target Will Pay You To Trade In Your Old Car Seats In NJ: Here's How To Participate

According to Target’s website, guests can drop off used, expired, or damaged car seats at most Target stores from Sunday, May 4 to Sunday, May 10. In return, you can receive a 20% Target Circle™ Bonus toward a new car seat, base, travel system, stroller, or select baby gear. Accepted items include infant seats, boosters, bases, and convertible models.

To redeem the offer, shoppers must scan the QR code posted near the drop-off bin and add the bonus to their Target Circle Wallet in the Target app. The bonus can be used twice and must be redeemed by May 24, 2025, Target says.

Target has hosted these trade-in events since 2016 and has recycled more than 3 million car seats—totaling 49 million pounds of materials, now used to create construction supplies, plastic products, and even items from Target’s Brightroom line.

Click here for more on the promotion from the Target website.

