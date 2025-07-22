Target Reportedly Ends Popular Price-Matching Perk Amid Slumping Sales

The price-matching program for deals on Amazon, Walmart, and other online retailers will end on Monday, July 28, Retail Dive reported. Target will only match its own prices up to 14 days after a purchase, either through cheaper prices online or if an item is discounted.

A spokesperson said the decision comes after the chain found that shoppers "overwhelmingly price match Target and not other retailers."

"We're always working to deliver consumers outstanding value and give them confidence to choose Target, with our everyday low prices, affordable and quality-focused owned brands, incredible deals, free-to-join membership program, Target Circle, and more," the spokesperson told Retail Dive.

The rollback comes as Target struggles with declining foot traffic, boycotts, and backlash over its decision to roll back diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Net sales dropped 2.8% in the first quarter of 2025, the company said in May, with in-store sales down nearly 6%.

Chief Financial Officer Jim Lee said Target expects "a low single-digit decline in our sales" to continue throughout 2025. Meanwhile, Target is navigating higher costs from President Donald Trump's constantly changing tariffs, with CEO Brian Cornell saying the big-box store is increasing prices on some items.

Despite the headwinds, Target has seen some bright spots. Online sales rose nearly 5% so far in 2025, while Cornell called a new fashion collaboration with Kate Spade the strongest designer partnership in more than a decade for Target.

Still, experts say ditching price matching could pose a risk if shoppers feel they're losing value.

"Perhaps Target was being too generous with its price-matching policy," Saunders told Business Insider. "That said, it will need to deal with any fallout and work hard to convince customers it is competitive and offers great value for money."

Walmart ended its own price-matching tool in 2019, while Amazon does not offer price matching at all. Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods, Kohl's, Home Depot, and Lowe's are among the major retailers that still allow some price matches.

As of 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 22, Target's stock price sat at around $105 a share, well off its yearly high of about $142.50.

