Tarek Mhich Of Paramus Dies, 29

Tarek was being remembered as a devoted son who shared an "unbreakable bond" with his older brother, Rafik, according to this obituary.

"Tarek was a kind and loving soul who touched the lives of everyone he met with his warm hugs and smiling eyes," his obit reads. "Although his time with us was tragically brief, we know he is looking down on us fondly and wants us to remember the love, laughter, and joy he brought into our lives."

A cause of death was not released.

Services were held at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home on Friday, Oct. 13, with interment Saturday, Oct. 14 at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.

