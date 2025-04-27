Legendary Coach Transformed This HS Soccer Team Into A Juggernaut, Now She's Stepping Away

The Northern Highlands Regional High School girls varsity head coach built a legacy that carried weight across towns and rival programs, dating back to 2003.

Players across the region grew up hearing about her and dreaming of one day playing for her.

Over two decades, Madigan built one of North Jersey’s premier girls' high school soccer teams, turning the Highlanders into an elite program synonymous with championships, grit, and tradition.

Now, after four more seasons of adding to that legacy, Madigan is stepping down once again.

Madigan first took over the Highlanders in 2003, quickly transforming them into a perennial powerhouse. Across her two stints — from 2003 to 2018 and again from 2021 to 2025 — she led Northern Highlands to 12 league titles, 12 sectional titles, nine county titles, and seven state championships.

She first stepped down after the 2018 season, following a 22-1 record and a Group 3 state championship, to start her family.

"I had no anticipation in coming back," Madigan said. "However, circumstances changed and the person who had taken over when I departed only stayed two years. Sure enough, there was an opportunity for me to come back and I had the desire and excitement about coaching."

Madigan, a three-sport athlete at River Dell High School, played college soccer at Monmouth University before finishing her degree at the University of Delaware. She started her coaching career as the boys varsity assistant coach at Tenafly High School before arriving at Highlands.

Her 2021 return came with one goal: to guide a special freshman class through their senior year. Anything beyond that would be an added bonus, she said.

"Plans were on a yearly basis," Madigan said. "But truthfully, my goal was to see out that freshman class. I accomplished that, and after reflection, it felt like the right time to take a break."

Even before they wore the Highlanders uniform, many players knew who Madigan was. Among them Audrey Campbell, a senior from Ho-Ho-Kus and former ball girl turned standout athlete.

"I remember growing up and watching the legacy [Madigan] was building and I always wanted to play for her," Campbell said. "The players that came through Highlands were amazing and I always looked up to them too."

Madigan’s teams lived up to the name. Over the past four years, the Highlanders posted a 60-25 record, captured back-to-back North 1, Group 3 championships, and reached the overall Group 3 final this past fall.

She now steps away with 384 career wins, ranking her fourth all-time in Bergen County history, behind only Paul Heenehan (Ramapo), Jeff Yearing (Ridgewood/Midland Park), and Steve Silver (Immaculate Heart), as reported by NJ Advance Media.

Madigan said none of it would have been possible without her players, her coaches, or the Highlands community.

"Leadership is the pillar," she said. "That sets the tone and expectation to develop culture. Once that’s established, you hope upperclassmen lead the way. I do think that’s what happened here over the years."

Players say her lessons stretched far beyond soccer.

Campbell, who will continue her student-athlete career at Bucknell University in the fall, said Madigan taught her how to lead on and off the field.

"She pushed us to be our best, like nothing I’d experienced before," Campbell said. "The biggest lessons weren’t even about soccer: It was about being a leader, a friend, a better person. She cared about every little thing."

Lyla Geller, a senior and team captain bound for Columbia University, was at sleepaway camp when she first learned that Madigan would be her coach.

"It definitely was nerve-wracking because I'd heard she was very hardcore," she said.

While that reputation proved true, Geller said she quickly got to know the other side of Madigan — the coach who cared deeply about her players. One moment in particular has stayed with Geller: a state tournament quarterfinal match in November 2021, during her freshman year.

Northern Highlands was set to face Ramapo, a team that had crushed them earlier that season by scores of 4-0 and 6-0. But Madigan had a special incentive.

"She told us that if we won, we'd get to choose her newborn daughter's middle name," Geller recalled.

The Highlanders pulled off a dramatic overtime victory, and Geller had the assist on the winning goal. After the game, each player submitted a middle name suggestion and Madigan held a team vote to decide the winner.

Geller says it's a moment she'll never forget: "She fostered a culture that made us a family."

With two young children at home, ages 5 and 3, Madigan said she has no specific plans for the future just yet.

"Coaching is very time-consuming," she said. "It’s not a three-month position."

And while Madigan’s next chapter remains unwritten, her impact at Northern Highlands is already carved in stone.

"When we heard she stepped down, a few of us were literally standing in the hallway, sharing memories about her," Campbell said. "We're a whole family, super close, and if I ever get stuck [Madigan] will be the first person I reach out to."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.