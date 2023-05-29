Fair 62°

SHARE

Tahoe Driver Struck Five Other Vehicles In Fatal Jersey City Crash: Prosecutor

A 36-year-old Jersey City woman struck five vehicles in her Chevy Tahoe before her vehicle came to a stop, and her lifeless body was found behind the wheel, authorities said. 

Jersey City police
Jersey City police Photo Credit: GoogleMaps
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Desiree Milow's Chevy Tahoe collided with the five cars along Garfield Avenue between Danforth Avenue and Wegman Parkway, just before noon Sunday, May 28, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Her lifeless body was found in the car, and she was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene about 30 minutes later.

Meanwhile, five victims were taken to Jersey City Medical Center with unknown injuries, Suarez said.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating the accident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE