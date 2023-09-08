Tahesha Way Is Officially NJ's New Lieutenant Governor

Way, who currently serves as Secretary of State, was appointed to the position by Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday, Sept. 8, following the unexpected passing of former Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver last month.

Way is the third lieutenant governor in New Jersey history.

"Tahesha has been with our administration from the very beginning, and her work over the past five and a half years leading the Department of State has grown New Jersey’s tourism economy, uplifted small businesses, and strengthened our election system," Murphy said. "Tahesha is the perfect candidate to join me in finishing the job that Sheila and I started.”

Way, who lives in Wayne with her husband, former Giants fullback Charles Way and her four children, said Oliver was a close friend and mentor.

"I look forward to finishing the work of this administration with Governor Murphy and continuing to build on the legacy Lieutenant Governor Oliver fostered," Way said.

Before becoming Secretary of State, Oliver served on the Passaic County Board of Chosen Freeholders and was an administrative law judge for the state.

