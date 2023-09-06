Shallow Fog 75°

T-Bone Crash In Ridgewood Sends Driver To Hospital

A driver was hospitalized after his sedan was broadsided by a Jeep in Ridgewood early Wednesday afternoon.

The Jeep rammed the Subaru sedan at the corner of Walthery and Harrison avenues in Ridgewood on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE
Jerry DeMarco
The Cherokee driver was OK after his vehicle t-boned the Subaru Legacy at the intersection of Walthery and Linwood avenues around 1:30 p.m. Sept. 6.

Ridgewood police, firefighters and EMS responded, along with a village ambulance that took the injured driver to The Valley Hospital.

All Points Towing removed both vehicles.

Firefighters cleaned up an engine spill.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

