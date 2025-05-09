SZA, Kendrick Lamar Dazzle Fans At American Dream Mall Pop-Up

Grammy-winning artists SZA and Kendrick Lamar made an appearance at the East Rutherford mega-mall on Friday, May 9, as part of a pop-up event promoting SZA’s new lip product line, NOT Beauty.

The visit came just hours before the pair hit the stage for a joint concert at MetLife Stadium, sending fans into a frenzy.

Photos and videos shared by the mall show excited crowds swarming the duo, phones raised high as SZA and Lamar signed autographs and snapped selfies.

“Thank you so much. Jersey is my home, it’s where I grew up,” SZA, beaming in front of the crowd, told fans at an earlier appearance the day before. “You’re family, ya’ll are my neighbors. Thank you so much for even supporting me, for even coming.”

SZA, born Solána Rowe, hails from Maplewood and has become one of the biggest names in R&B, thanks to hits like “Kill Bill,” “Snooze,” and her critically acclaimed albums Ctrl and SOS. Her deeply personal lyrics and dreamy vocals have earned her a devoted fanbase—and now, a budding beauty empire.

Kendrick Lamar, known for his lyrical genius and powerful storytelling, is one of hip-hop’s most decorated artists, with Pulitzer Prize-winning albums like DAMN. and critically acclaimed work like To Pimp a Butterfly.

American Dream has been flexing its A-list appeal lately, with recent sightings and events involving the Jonas Brothers, Tom Brady, Jake Paul, Kim Kardashian, and Cardi B.

