System With Severe Storms Sweeping Through Region: Here's Latest

A radar image at about 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 6, above shows the strongest storms marked in red. Gusty wind gusts, heavy downpours, thunder, and lightning have been reported in those locations. Hourly rainfall amounts ranging from a half-inch to an inch are possible.

"The combination of heavy rain and slow moving storms can result in flash flooding," the National Weather Service said.

The chance for storms will continue through late Friday evening.

Temperatures will moderate on Saturday, June 7, with highs in the 70s, overcast skies, scattered showers, and the chance for an afternoon thunderstorm.

Clouds will increase on Sunday, June 8, as unsettled conditions return with rain likely at night. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

The outlook for Monday, June 9 calls for mostly cloudy skies, temperatures in the low to mid 70s, and a chance for evening showers.

