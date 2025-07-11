A Few Clouds 84°

Update: Swatting Call Claimed Murder, Hostage In Saddle Brook, All False, Chief Says

New details have been released in what police say was a swatting call that rocked a Saddle Brook family Thursday night, July 10.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
Cecilia Levine
Officers were called to 222 Market St., around 11:04 p.m., after an unknown male claimed he had shot his mother and was holding his brother hostage, Saddle Brook Police Chief John A. Zotollo Jr. said.

The caller also claimed he was armed with a rifle and would shoot any responding officers, the chief said.

Saddle Brook officers and surrounding agencies quickly responded. But within 15 minutes, police made contact with the actual residents, who were unharmed and unaware of the situation, Zotollo said.

The scene was determined to be a “swatting incident”, where someone falsely reports a violent emergency to trigger a major police response.

“Swatting is the action of a false call or report being made to a police department in an attempt to cause the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers and emergency responders to a particular address,” Chief Zotollo said.

“The SBPD is taking this swatting incident very seriously. This false report of violence and the resulting response jeopardized the safety of our officers, the other responding agencies, and the residents of the home itself.”

Responding agencies included the New Jersey State Police, Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, Fair Lawn Police, Elmwood Park Police, and Wood-Ridge Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saddle Brook Police Department at 201-843-7000.

