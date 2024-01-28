SWAT Team Seizes Barricaded Man, 21, In Hackensack

The 21-year-old man's girlfriend called police to a Newman Street apartment in the Oratam Court development between Atlantic and Sussex streets -- which was the city's first public housing project when it was built in 1951 -- the morning of Jan. 27.

They found the front door barricaded by various items.

The SWAT team was mobilized around noon and entered the apartment around 2 p.m., subduing the man with pepper spray and removing him from the bathroom, a law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the incident said.

The young man was taken to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus to be treated for the chemical exposure and to undergo a psychological evaluation, responders said.

No other injuries were immediately reported.

