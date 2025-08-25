SWAT Team Forces Way Into Edgewater Apartment, Barricaded Man Hospitalized: Cops

Patrol officers were called to the Avalon complex at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, for a reported dispute, Edgewater Police Chief Donald Martin said.

Officers determined they were dealing with a barricaded subject and requested assistance from the Bergen County Regional SWAT Team, following New Jersey Attorney General Guidelines. Bergen County Crisis Negotiators and the Newark Police Department Emergency Services Unit also responded.

Negotiators attempted to convince the man to exit the apartment voluntarily, but he refused, Martin said. SWAT officers then forced their way into the apartment and safely took him into custody. He was transported to New Bridge Medical Center for a mental health evaluation. No criminal charges were filed.

Martin thanked the Bergen County Regional SWAT Team, Bergen County Crisis Negotiators, and the Newark Police Department Emergency Services Unit for their assistance.

