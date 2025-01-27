SWAT Team Called To Teaneck Apartments (Developing)

The Bergen County SWAT team was stationed at Hill Street and Ayers Court from around 7:45 a.m. to 11 a.m., sources at the scene tell Daily Voice.

An officer told sources at the scene that it "wasn't a good situation" but there was no threat to the public.

Law enforcement had left as of noon.

Residents reported seeing a heavy police presence, including specialized vehicles and officers in tactical gear.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates as more information becomes available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.