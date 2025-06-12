SWAT Team Called To Maywood Home After Resident Refuses Help: Police

At around 10:08 a.m., Maywood Police Lt. Matthew Parodi and Officer Steven Galesi were sent to the 600 block of Grant Avenue after neighbors reported they hadn’t seen a 52-year-old man in over a week, Maywood Police Chief Terence Kenny said.

Officers noticed the man’s mail hadn’t been collected, and no one had seen him come or go — which neighbors said was unusual, Kenny said. A strong odor was coming from the door, and no one answered phone calls or knocks, authorities said.

Police were preparing to force their way in when “a male voice from inside the home called out for them to stop,” according to the department.

But the man still refused to come to the door or say if he needed help. Out of concern there might be weapons inside, Sgt. Peter Donatello requested backup from the Regional SWAT team. Memorial School was briefly placed on Shelter-in-Place due to its close proximity and dismissal time.

A trained negotiator eventually convinced the man to come out. Officers quickly determined he was suffering from both a mental health episode and a serious medical condition.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment, police said.

“We thank the Regional SWAT team and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office for their professional response and assistance,” the department said in a statement.

