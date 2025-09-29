SWAT Storms Hackensack Apartment, Seizes Unregistered Guns After Attack With Child Inside: Cops

The incident happened around 8:39 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27, at an apartment building in Hackensack, according to Hackensack Police Detective Capt. Darrin DeWitt.

The victim was found outside with a small laceration to the neck and told officers that Kevin M. Lovett, 50, threatened to kill them with a knife, the captain said. Officers also learned that Lovett and the child were still inside the apartment and that a gun was present.

When officers tried to make contact, Lovett refused to open the door, police said. Because of the violent assault and the presence of a child and firearm, Bergen County Regional SWAT and a Hackensack University Medical Center ambulance were called to the scene.

SWAT officers breached the door and arrested Lovett without incident. Police seized two unregistered guns — a Taurus 9mm and an unloaded A.A. Arms AP9 — along with high-capacity magazines and ammunition, police said. The child was found safe and in good health.

Lovett was charged with aggravated assault by strangulation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse, and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, police said. He was remanded to Bergen County Jail on a complaint warrant.

DeWitt thanked SWAT and medical responders, adding: “The prompt collaboration between our agencies minimized the potential of additional, perhaps serious, injuries in this unfortunate incident.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers of Bergenfield, Englewood, Teaneck, Hackensack, and Bogota at 844-466-6789.

