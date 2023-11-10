SWAT Standoff: Explosive Ending In Hours-Long NJ Barricade Situation

Live footage at the scene showed SWAT members set off some sort of explosive just before noon at an apartment on Columbia Drive in Finderne.

Moments later, members of the SWAT team escorted a woman out of the building and removed a man on a stretcher.

The woman was treated by paramedics while the man was loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher.

Circumstances around the incident weren't immediately clear.

Daily Voice has reached out to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office for comment.

