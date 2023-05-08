SWAT Standoff: Elmwood Park Man Throws AC Unit, Flaming T-Shirts Out Window Before Surrender

Syed Uddin, 37, of Franklin Street was "shouting obscenities on the porch of the residence and appeared to be under the influence of some type of substance" when police arrived shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7, Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

They tried talking with him, but Uddin ran inside, locked the door and continued shouting at them from a second-floor window while bashing the wall with a metal object, the chief said.

Uddin was known to police, having been arrested multiple times over more than a decade for offenses that include assaulting and spitting on police.

He'd also been wounded in a 2011 triple shooting in Paterson that left another man dead and a stabbing in Elmwood Park three years later.

Family members tried to help diffuse the situation overnight Sunday into Monday, but Uddin began swinging the object at them, Foligno said.

So police cleared the house, established a perimeter with help from their colleagues in Fair Lawn and summoned a Bergen County Regional SWAT team.

Jo Fehl took the photos and contributed to this story.

