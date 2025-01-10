SWAT Raid Leads To Prostitution, Firearm, Drug Charges For Pair In Ridgewood: Police

Antonio Gines, 44, and Gianna Murphy, 36, both of Ridgewood, were arrested on Jan. 8, after Ridgewood Police and the Bergen County Regional SWAT team executed a search warrant at their residence, according to Ridgewood Police Chief Lyons.

The investigation began in December 2024, when police received information about potential prostitution occurring within Ridgewood. The search revealed evidence leading to several charges against the suspects.

Gines is accused of promoting prostitution, a third-degree offense, and unlawful possession of a firearm, a third-degree offense. He is also charged with being a certain person prohibited from possessing a firearm, a second-degree offense, five counts of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a disorderly persons offense.

Murphy is charged with third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance and engaging in prostitution, which is a disorderly persons offense.

Chief Lyons reminded the public that all charges are accusations and that the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities are urging anyone with information related to these activities to contact the Ridgewood Police Detective Bureau at 201-670-5500 ext. 2423.

Stay with the Daily Voice for updates on this developing story.

