SUVs Collide, One Lands On Its Side -- A Telluride -- In Paramus

The driver of a Honda Pilot was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with unspecified injuries after his vehicle broad-sided a KIA Telluride at the intersection of Paramus Road and Starling Court.

The Telluride got knocked onto its passenger side and was righted by members of the Passaic Police Emergency Services Unit.

Bergen Brookside towed both vehicles away.

The crash temporarily closed Paramus Road in both directions at the crash site.

Paramus police are investigating.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

