SUV Splits Utility Pole, Busy Paramus Intersection Closed Most Of Day

Midland Avenue between Sette Drive and From Road was expected to remain closed until roughly 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, so PSE&G could replace the pole, police said.

The ramp from northbound 17 to Midland Avenue was also closed.

Traffic was re-routed after the Subaru Outback veered off the road, mounted a guy wire, and slammed into the pole earlier in the day.

The Outback was removed by a flatbed tow truck.

Paramus EMS responded along with borough police but wasn't needed.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

