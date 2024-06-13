SUV Plunges Into Little Ferry Lake, Police Ticket Man, 35, Learning To Drive, Companion

The 35-year-old driver from New York and his passenger got out OK after the 2009 Mazda Tribute landed in Indian Lake shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, June 13, Little Ferry Police Chief James Walters said.

A dive team made sure no one else was in the vehicle.

The driver told police he was attempting to slow down on Bergen Turnpike in order to make a right onto Lakeview Avenue when he hit the gas instead of the brake, the chief said.

Needless to say, he received several summonses.

The friend was ticketed, too, for allowing him to drive in the first place, Walters said.

"Thank God there were no injuries," the chief said. "That a very busy time of day there."

