SUV Goes Airborne Over 15-Foot Wall In Fair Lawn Crash (Photos)

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 24, behind the car wash at 22-40 Maple Avenue.

The driver of a white, late-model Honda CRV accidentally drove through a wooden guard rail and chain link fence at the back of the property. The SUV then went airborne off a 12 to 15-foot concrete retaining wall and landed head-first into the area below, Loving said.

That landing zone is part of a popular public park, police said. No bystanders were hurt.

The driver was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson. A paramedic team from the hospital accompanied the transport.

Unconfirmed reports indicate a Fair Lawn patrol officer, equipped with dash and body cams, may have witnessed the crash while patrolling nearby, Loving said.

The wrecked Honda was removed from the scene by flatbed tow truck.

The Fair Lawn Police Department is investigating.

