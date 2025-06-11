Partly Cloudy 83°

SUV Driver Killed In Dump Truck Crash In Hawthorne, Prosecutor Says

A North Haledon man was killed when a dump truck slammed into his SUV in Hawthorne on Wednesday, June 11, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 11:32 a.m. at the intersection of Goffle Hill Road and Fairview Avenue, the source said.

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
413 Goffle Hill Road

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
Police were called to the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Goffle Hill Road around 11:32 a.m. on a report of a serious crash, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Hawthorne Police Chief James Knepper.

A dump truck collided with a Nissan SUV in the intersection, officials said. The driver of the SUV, a 56-year-old man from North Haledon, was pronounced dead at the scene, the prosecutor said.

The investigation is active and ongoing, officials said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-877-370-PCPO, tips@passaiccountynj.org, or by submitting a tip at pcponj.opsnetwork.org/tips.

