SUV Crashes Off Route 17 In Ho-Ho-Kus (Photos)

A Paramus police officer spotted the BMW X5 speeding but didn't pursue it, contrary to media reports, a source with direct knowledge of the incident said.

The officer alerted area law enforcement to the vehicle and was turning around when he came upon the crash at Racetrack Road in Ho-Ho-Kus shortly before 1:30 p.m. April 8.

A man who was in the SUV was taken by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center.

A man and woman who were with him remained at the scene while Ho-Ho-Kus police investigated.

Belfi's Towing removed the BMW.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

