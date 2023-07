No serious injuries were immediately reported after the Honda HR V crashed into the ranch house at the corner of Boulevard and Baldwin Avenue, just off Route 46, shortly before 1 a.m. July 8.

Lodi firefighters joined their Hasbrouck Heights colleagues at the scene.

Nutchies Service had to wait for a PSE&G crew to cap the gas line before removing the vehicle.

Jo Fehl took the photos and contributed to this account.

