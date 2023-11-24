Sussex County Teen Was Found Bound, Dead In Sleeping Bag 50 Years Ago, Cops Seek Clues Again

More than 50 years after her murder, New York State Police are asking the public for help in solving the murder of 15-year-old New Jersey resident Alice Lezan of Franklin Township, whose remains were found in Cortlandt on Nov. 14, 1970.

On this date, authorities found Lezan's body bound with rope inside a red sleeping bag that was discovered at the bottom of a 60-foot drop near Camp Smith off Bear Mountain Road. The bag was first spotted by a boy walking in the woods in March 1970, but his parents did not believe his story.

Months later in November, the boy returned to the bag with friends, at which point his parents contacted state police.

After identifying Lezan using dental records, her death was ruled a homicide. The discovery of her remains followed her last known sighting on Sept. 26, 1969, near a hotel on West 48th Street in New York City.

During this last sighting, Lezan wore gray and white pants with a purple shirt. She was last seen with a man who is believed to have tried to lure her into prostitution, police said.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call 914-788-8044.

