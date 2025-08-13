Sussex County Brothers Race Door-To-Door, Save Neighbors From Raging Pre-Dawn Fire

The blaze broke out around 4 a.m. at 139 Main Street, Franklin Borough police said. Firefighters from Franklin and multiple surrounding towns responded, but the home could not be saved.

All residents were evacuated safely, police said. None of the neighboring homes were affected, and no injuries were reported to residents or first responders.

Neighbor Enrique Ojeda said the tense moments began around 3:40 a.m., when his son ran downstairs to wake him. Ojeda rushed outside to see what was happening, then went back in to throw on a shirt and shoes. He and his brother, Edwin Rodriguez, ran to the homes across the street and next door, banging on doors to wake their neighbors, Ojeda said.

Afterward, Ojeda began spraying his trees and grass with a garden hose to keep the fire away from his house, noting he has tall pines next to the pole line. Moments later, police and firefighters arrived.

The house was deemed uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Franklin Borough Detective Bureau is being assisted by the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office and the Sussex County Fire Marshal.

