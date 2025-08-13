Partly Cloudy 91°

SHARE

Sussex County Brothers Race Door-To-Door, Save Neighbors From Raging Pre-Dawn Fire

A fire tore through a home on Main Street in Franklin Borough early Wednesday, Aug. 13, leaving the structure unsalvageable, authorities said.

Enrique Ojeda (top left) and his brother, Edwin Rodriguez (bottom left) ran out to get a start on fighting the fire that erupted at their neighbors' house.

Enrique Ojeda (top left) and his brother, Edwin Rodriguez (bottom left) ran out to get a start on fighting the fire that erupted at their neighbors' house.

Photo Credit: Enrique Ojeda
Franklin Borough fire.

Franklin Borough fire.

 Photo Credit: Enrique Ojeda
The house was deemed uninhabitable

The house was deemed uninhabitable

 Photo Credit: Enrique Ojeda
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The blaze broke out around 4 a.m. at 139 Main Street, Franklin Borough police said. Firefighters from Franklin and multiple surrounding towns responded, but the home could not be saved.

All residents were evacuated safely, police said. None of the neighboring homes were affected, and no injuries were reported to residents or first responders.

Neighbor Enrique Ojeda said the tense moments began around 3:40 a.m., when his son ran downstairs to wake him. Ojeda rushed outside to see what was happening, then went back in to throw on a shirt and shoes. He and his brother, Edwin Rodriguez, ran to the homes across the street and next door, banging on doors to wake their neighbors, Ojeda said.

Afterward, Ojeda began spraying his trees and grass with a garden hose to keep the fire away from his house, noting he has tall pines next to the pole line. Moments later, police and firefighters arrived.

The house was deemed uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Franklin Borough Detective Bureau is being assisted by the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office and the Sussex County Fire Marshal.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE