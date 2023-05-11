Fair 72°

SHARE

UPDATE: Firefighter Injured In Vacant Garden Apartment Blaze In Hasbrouck Heights

A firefighter was injured when part of a ceiling collapsed during a fire that destroyed a vacant garden apartment Thursday morning in Hasbrouck Heights, responders said.

The fire at the Skyline Apartments at 20 Terrace Avenue in Hasbrouck Heights broke out around 10 a.m. Thursday, May 11.
The fire at the Skyline Apartments at 20 Terrace Avenue in Hasbrouck Heights broke out around 10 a.m. Thursday, May 11. Photo Credit: Tony Greco for DAILY VOICE
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

His injuries don't appear life-threatening, they said, after the Skyline Apartments blaze at 20 Terrace Avenue was doused shortly before 10:30 a.m. May 11.

Firefighters found the bedroom and bathroom fully involved barely a half-hour earlier.

Investigators were summoned to the scene given the circumstances -- however, the cause was determined to be accidental.

The mutual aid responders reported to Daily Voice as of this posting included firefighters from Wallington, Carlstadt, Little Ferry, Hackensack and Wood-Ridge, along with EMS from Holy Name Medical Center.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE