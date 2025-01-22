Suspicious Package Brings Bomb Squad To Bergen County Neighborhood, Determined Harmless

Police were called to the 300 block of Beech Street in Washington Township around 4:45 p.m., after a resident reported receiving an unexpected brown cardboard box from an overseas address, police said in a news release. The nature of the call led officers to close Beech Street and evacuate nearby homes.

Multiple agencies responded, including the Washington Township Fire Department, Ambulance, Bergen County Sheriff’s Department, K9 Unit, Bomb Squad, and Hazmat team. After an investigation, authorities determined the package contained an unexpected item sent by a third party and posed no danger.

Police thanked assisting agencies and residents for their cooperation during the evacuations, which were conducted smoothly.

The Township of Washington Police Department reminds residents to remain vigilant if they encounter a suspicious package and shared the following guidelines:

Do not open or shake the package.

Do not carry it, show it to others, or bring it to the police department.

Do not sniff, touch, or taste the package.

Alert others in the area and create a list of people present when the package was received.

Leave the area and call the police

Residents are encouraged to follow these steps to ensure safety in similar situations.

