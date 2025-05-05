Suspension Failure Triggers Recall Of Nearly 50K Utility Vehicles

Kubota Tractor Corporation is recalling about 49,640 RTV-series utility vehicles, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, May 1. A front suspension flaw in the vehicle can pose a serious crash hazard.

The ball joint that connects to the RTV's front suspension arm can loosen or separate. The issue could potentially cause drivers to lose wheel support and control of the vehicle.

According to the CPSC, there have been four reports filed involving loosened or separated ball joints. No injuries have been reported.

The recall covers six RTV-series models: RTV520, RTV-X900, RTV-X1100C, RTV-X1120, RTV-X1130, and RTV-X1140. Affected RTVs were sold at authorized Kubota dealers nationwide from January 2021 through December 2024, priced between $11,000 and $27,000.

The model number is located on the side of the RTV. The serial number can typically be found behind the driver, where the bed meets the cab.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled RTVs and contact an authorized Kubota dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair. Kubota said it's notifying registered owners directly.

You can learn more about the recall on Kubota's website or by calling 888-458-2682.

