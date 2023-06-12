Suspects Pepper Sprayed, NJ Officers Injured After $5K In Merch Taken From Kohl's: Police

Police were called to the Kohl's at 1901 E Edgar Road on reports of a shoplifting in progress, Capt. Christopher Guenther of the Linden PD said.

When the first officer arrived at the scene, he was confronted by two suspects, Guenther said. The officer attempted to stop the suspects, but was pushed to the ground, Guenther said. The suspects ran from the store into a nearby car and headed toward Route 1, Guenther said.

Additional officers found the car on Route 1 near the I-278 E entrance ramp and initiated a vehicle stop, Guenther said. Two suspects exited the vehicle but refused to comply with police and a struggle ensued, with the suspects getting back in the car, Guenther said.

One suspect was removed while three other occupants continued to fight with police, Guenther said. Officers pepper sprayed the suspects and were able to remove them from the car and arrest them, Guenther said.

Three suspects were treated for exposure and and another suspect was taken to a nearby hospital for an unrelated medical event, Guenther said. Several officers were injured, with one taken to a nearby hospital, Guenther said.

All of the stolen merchandise was recovered and returned to Kohl's, Guenther said.

Isiah Banks, 30 and Lamont Ellis, 23, were charged with shoplifting, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer. Tanajah Loyal was charged with shoplifting and resisting arrest. Shaquille Hargrove was charged with obstruction. Guenther said.

The defendants were remanded to Union County Jail pending a court appearance. The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Detective James Garrison at (908) 474-8045.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.