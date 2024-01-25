Suspected Toms River Hookah Lounge Killer Extradited Months After Virginia Capture

Asbury Park's Eric Manzanares, 24 — the accused gunman in a triple shooting that left one man dead and two others injured at a Toms River hookah lounge in 2022 — has been extradited from Prince William County, VA, to Ocean County, NJ, Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced on Thursday, Jan. 25.

Toms River police responded to a shooting at Top Tier Hookah Lounge on Hooper Avenue at around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Officers found three victims with gunshot wounds.

Nymere Tinsley, of Brick Township, had been shot in his lower stomach and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 30-year-old from Neptune Township and a 26-year-old from Asbury Park were treated at Jersey Shore University Medical Center and released.

Investigators said Manzanares was responsible for shooting all three people. He was charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

An arrest warrant was issued for Manzanares and his name was put into the National Crime Information Center database. He was arrested in Prince William County on Friday, April 7, 2023.

Manzanares was held at the county's jail in Manassas, Virginia, for about nine months. He was extradited to Ocean County on Wednesday, Jan. 24, and is being held in Ocean County Jail awaiting a detention hearing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.