Suspected Bergen County Bank Robber Stabbed Dead At NYC Subway Station

Vincent Norman was found unresponsive with a stab wound to his neck at the West 4th Street Station in Greenwich Village at 4:25 a.m. Saturday, June 14, the New York Police Department said.

Norman was transported to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

In April, Vincent Norman, a 50-year-old Jersey City resident, was arrested and charged with robbing a Citizens Bank in East Rutherford. Authorities have not confirmed if it was the same Norman who was fatally stabbed.

The investigation into the fatal stabbing is ongoing, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.