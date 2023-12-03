'Sushi Sanctuary' Opens In Bergen County

Maru Sushi held a soft opening at 94 N Maple Ave., in Ridgewood last month.

Maru bills itself as a "sanctuary for sushi enthusiasts" that combines the "rich heritage" of Japanese cuisine with modern innovation.

The sushi chef, Ian, has 20 years of experience in the craft of sushi, the Maru website says. He began working in a sushi restaurant under a "highly-skilled" mentor, working his way up.

Maru's menu includes a sashimi tasting that includes 11 pieces of sashimi, a chef's specialty that includes with an appetizer, eight pieces of sashimi, seven pieces of nigiri, and a roll, along with the classic rolls, boxes, maki, and more.

Maru Sushi, 94 N Maple Ave., Ridgewood.

