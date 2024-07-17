Susanna Battiston, Formerly Of Glen Rock, Dies After Long Illness, 36

A talented singer, Susanna was raised in Glen Rock where she performed in school musical productions and coffeeshops, her obituary reads. She studied marketing and media at Emerson College before moving to Philadelphia, where she most notably worked as a campaign manager for the Hillary Clinton campaign in 2016, her obit on the Becker Funeral Home site continues.

After successfully flipping the district to blue, she returned to New Jersey and had recently been looking forward to starting a new job as a marketing manager for an escape room business, reads Susanna's obituary, noting her special love for animals.

Susanna is survived by her mother, Gail Adrianl her father Michael Battiston and stepmother Victoria Campoamor; her brother Ronald Battistonl sister-in-law Elizabeth; nephew Wesley; and step brothers Juan and Mane Sevilla. Services will be held Thursday, July 18 at the Becker Funeral home.

Click here for Susanna's full obituary and service information.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.