‘Surprise B–’: Star-Studded Cast Returns For ‘American Horror Story’ Season 13

Angela Bassett, Emma Roberts, and Gabourey Sidibe are among the star-studded cast of the popular FX anthropology's next act, creator Ryan Murphy announced in a Halloween teaser on Instagram Friday, Oct. 31.

“Surprise, bitch. I bet you thought you’d seen the last of me,” reads the on-screen text.

The upcoming installment of AHS will feature several of the franchise’s other iconic faces, including Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Jessica Lange, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, and Ariana Grande.

For AHS13, Murphy appears to be reuniting some of his most celebrated alumni. Grande, Roberts, and Lourd all co-starred in Scream Queens, while Bassett, Paulson, and Peters have each played multiple roles across different American Horror Story seasons — from Murder House and Asylum to Apocalypse and Double Feature.

Jessica Lange’s return marks a major surprise after the Oscar-winning actress said earlier this year she was “done” with the AHS franchise.

Since its debut in 2011, American Horror Story has delivered a new self-contained storyline each season, ranging from haunted houses to witch covens, mental asylums, and circuses.

The Emmy-winning series has become a cultural phenomenon for its shocking twists, campy tone, and ever-rotating cast of familiar faces.

Season 13 is expected to begin production in 2025 and premiere on Halloween 2026.

Bassett, Roberts, and Sidibe share roots in New York. Roberts, who grew up in Rhinebeck and is the niece of Oscar-winning actress Julia Roberts, has become a fixture in Ryan Murphy’s universe, most recently starring in American Horror Story: Delicate.

Angela Bassett, born in New York City, has long credited her early years in Harlem for shaping her artistic foundation before going on to acclaimed roles in What’s Love Got to Do with It, Black Panther, and 9-1-1.

Gabourey Sidibe, also a New York City native, earned an Academy Award nomination for her breakout role in Precious and has since appeared in multiple AHS seasons, including Coven and Freak Show.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.