Surge In ICE Arrests In NJ Prompts Massive Immigrant Rights Rally In Passaic

Organized by Make The Road NJ, the rally is expected to begin at 2:30 p.m. at the corner of Passaic and Paulison Avenues. Dubbed “We Are Home: March for Immigrant Rights," the march is part of a larger movement demanding protections for immigrants across New Jersey.

Organizers say the march comes at a critical time. On Jan. 29, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported 1,016 arrests and 814 detainers lodged in a single day, marking a sharp escalation in enforcement efforts.

The march will include immigrant families, community leaders, and advocates calling for an end to aggressive immigration policies and support for policies that protect vulnerable populations.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh recently addressed residents' concerns in an interview with News12, emphasizing his commitment to supporting the community, particularly its immigrant population. In response to potential ICE raids, Mayor Sayegh stated that he is equipping the public with vital information about their rights and providing guidance on how to respond if approached by ICE officials.

"We don’t want fear to take hold in Paterson," Sayegh said on Facebook. "Recent reports of people missing work, school, and medical appointments due to heightened immigration crackdowns are deeply concerning. My office is here to serve as a resource, helping local immigrants understand their rights and what steps to take if approached by ICE. Together, we stand strong for our community."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.