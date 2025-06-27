Supreme Court Sides With Trump On Nationwide Order Limits

The 119-page decision was issued Friday morning, June 27, in a 6–3 vote along ideological lines.

In a ruling tied to a challenge involving President Donald Trump’s attempt to end birthright citizenship for undocumented immigrants, the court’s conservative majority agreed to narrow the use of so-called “universal injunctions.”

These broad orders have allowed lower court judges to halt nationwide policies, even when only one plaintiff is before the bench.

The justices emphasized that they were not deciding whether Trump’s birthright citizenship move was legal, only that judges had overstepped in issuing sweeping injunctions that affected parties far beyond the plaintiffs in the case.

The opinion marks a significant shift in how presidential power can be challenged in court — and how far a single judge’s ruling can reach.

Justice Clarence Thomas stated that "The Court today holds that federal courts may not issue so-called universal injunctions."

Justice Brett Kavanaugh added in the concurring opinion that "district courts can no longer award preliminary nationwide or classwide relief except when such relief is legally authorized."

Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented, joined by Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

"Undeterred, the Government now asks this Court to grant emergency relief, insisting it will suffer irreparable harm unless it can deprive at least some children born in the United States of citizenship," Sotomayor wrote. "The gamesmanship in this request is apparent and the Government makes no attempt to hide it. Yet, shamefully, this Court plays along."

